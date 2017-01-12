MyHouse Sports Gear is a sports and athletic-wear company specializing in custom gear for wrestling and combat sports. We are a company with a dedicated team working to expand our territory beyond the mat. Established in 2008, we’ve worked to provide our athletes and sports enthusiasts with top quality athletic wear and service. We treat each customer with personal attention and care.
